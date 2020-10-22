Chennai

Gold, diamond jewellery worth ₹2 crore stolen

Special Correspondent Chennai 22 October 2020 02:33 IST
Updated: 22 October 2020 02:33 IST

Gold and diamond jewellery, weighing around 4 kg and worth ₹2 crore, was stolen from a jewellery trader’s sales office in T. Nagar, during the early hours of Wednesday. The police said Thurun, one of the three partners of the firm, lodged a complaint. He said that 3 kg of gold and silver and 1 kg of diamond jewellery had gone missing. The victims buy gold bars and design jewellery for sale in showrooms.

On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police found that around 1 a.m., a masked man was seen entering the office. He gained entry by breaking open the door, before escaping with the jewellery kept on trays inside a cupboard.

The owners who reached the office on Wednesday morning were shocked to find the doors broken, and alerted the police. Investigation is on.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Chennai
Read more...