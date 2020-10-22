Gold, diamond jewellery worth ₹2 crore stolen

Gold and diamond jewellery, weighing around 4 kg and worth ₹2 crore, was stolen from a jewellery trader’s sales office in T. Nagar, during the early hours of Wednesday. The police said Thurun, one of the three partners of the firm, lodged a complaint. He said that 3 kg of gold and silver and 1 kg of diamond jewellery had gone missing. The victims buy gold bars and design jewellery for sale in showrooms.
On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police found that around 1 a.m., a masked man was seen entering the office. He gained entry by breaking open the door, before escaping with the jewellery kept on trays inside a cupboard.
The owners who reached the office on Wednesday morning were shocked to find the doors broken, and alerted the police. Investigation is on.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath