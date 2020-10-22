Gold, diamond jewellery worth ₹2 crore stolen

Gold and diamond jewellery, weighing around 4 kg and worth ₹2 crore, was stolen from a jewellery trader’s sales office in T. Nagar, during the early hours of Wednesday. The police said Thurun, one of the three partners of the firm, lodged a complaint. He said that 3 kg of gold and silver and 1 kg of diamond jewellery had gone missing. The victims buy gold bars and design jewellery for sale in showrooms.

On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police found that around 1 a.m., a masked man was seen entering the office. He gained entry by breaking open the door, before escaping with the jewellery kept on trays inside a cupboard.

The owners who reached the office on Wednesday morning were shocked to find the doors broken, and alerted the police. Investigation is on.