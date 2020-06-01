Going for a haircut? don’t forget your Aadhaar

The next time you go for a haircut or grooming in Tamil Nadu, remember your Aadhaar number and your mobile phone number. According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued for salons, beauty parlours and spas, they must collect the name, address, mobile phone numbers and Aadhaar of their customers to help in contact tracing for COVID-19.

The seven-page SOP for owners and workers of these establishments issued by the Commissioner of Revenue Administration to Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and all District Collectors, hand sanitisers are to be provided near the entrance of beauty parlours and spas, if not, facilities to wash hands with soap and water. A senior officer said the details are collected as a precaution and would help in case someone in a salon tested positive.

“With details in hand, it would be easy for contact-tracing, which is taking a long time. We are taking various steps but public cooperation is essential.”

“To the extent possible” customers could be allowed for “service by appointment” to avoid crowding and to ensure physical distancing norms.

Only 50% of the seats are to be occupied at a time and markings for queues are necessary to ensure there is no crowding.

Air-conditioners or air coolers should not be used and all windows should remain open to ensure ventilation. Blades should not be reused and used blades and face packs should be disposed of safely. Headbands and towels once used for a customer should not be reused before washing.

Napkins are to be provided to customers and used napkins are to be disposed of safely. Employees involved in the work have to wash their hands with soap and water before attending to customers. Workers must wear hand gloves and face masks.

Employees with cold, cough or fever have to approach a doctor for examination. “Under no circumstances should such employees be involved in work. Every beauty parlour and spa should ensure this procedure,” the SOP said.

Customers having cold or cough or fever should not be allowed.

The conditions laid down by the authorities were to be displayed prominently. The respective district administrations and local bodies have been directed to ensure compliance.