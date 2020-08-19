Going beyond the call of duty, to rescue and rehabilitate

CHENNAI

19 August 2020 14:58 IST

A police sub-inspector in Tiruvallur district has started a group, Udhavum Ullangal, to help reunite persons with their families or facilitate their admissions to homes

﻿

A police sub-inspector in Tiruvallur district goes beyond the call of duty every day. With the help of a few of his friends, he rescues persons wandering on the streets in his jurisdiction, and tries to reunite them with their families, or helps get them admitted to a shelter.

Meet K. Kumar, a sub-inspector with R.K. Pettai police station in Tiruvallur district, with close to 11 years of service in the department. Mr. Kumar has also been cremating unclaimed bodies for the past several years. "I joined this station a year ago and have cremated three unclaimed bodies. When I was in Tirutanni, I cremated many, as there were many people begging around the temple whose addresses were not known. Sometimes my colleagues shared the cost or I would take the help of my friends, apart from my contribution,” explains Mr. Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

While doing this, Mr. Kumar also felt the need to reunite people with their families. “With some of my friends, I started a group called Udhavum Ullangal. It has nine members. The members go around and distribute dry ration to the needy as many have lost their livelihoods due to COVID-19 and during the complete lockdown,” he explained.

Recently, the group rescued two people -- 30-year-old Manohar and 60-year-old Kanchana -- who were wandering in the R K Pettai limits.

“Manohar was a mason and has a house in R. K. Pettai. But he was mentally ill and left his house. His relatives were not bothered about him. He returned recently to this place. Due to his ragged appearance, no one was able to recognise him,” added Mr. Kumar. The volunteers helped bathe and shave him. “We also purchased some clothes and gave them to him. We have reunited him with his relatives,” Mr. Kumar said. Similarly, Kanchana was rescued, but since she does not have any relatives, the group is trying to admit her to a home.

R. Gopi, who works as an assistant at the Tirutanni Block Development Office, is also part of Udhavum Ullangal. “We pool in money and purchase new clothes for homeless persons and also provide food for them. We discuss the contributions in our WhatsApp group. We have got information about many homeless persons in neighbouring localities and we have sought permission to help them too,” he added.