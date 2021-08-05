Godown in Vanagaram gutted in fire

Chennai

05 August 2021 03:55 IST

Cause of accident yet to be ascertained: TNFRS official

A massive fire completely destroyed a godown on Maduravoyal Bypass Road in Vanagaram on Wednesday.

The road was covered by thick smoke from the blaze, and traffic came to a standstill as motorists stopped to witness the accident.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) said a call was received by the control room about the fire in the godown, which was used to stock car accessories and decorative sets for cinema productions.

More than 10 fire tenders were pressed into service, alongside several water tankers, to douse the blaze.

But by the time they started dousing the fire, a major portion of the godown was already destroyed. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, the TNFRS official said.