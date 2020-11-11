Chennai

Godown catches fire in Thiruverkadu

Electrical spare parts of home appliances stored at a godown in Puliampedu village near Thiruverkadu were gutted in a fire on Tuesday. According to the Fire and Rescue Services Department, the private firm recently shifted air-conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and other goods to the godown.

The fire started around 6.30 a.m. but the workers quickly escaped the building. On receiving an alert, personnel from the Poonamallee fire station rushed to the spot and personnel from the J.J. Nagar, Avadi and Koyambedu fire stations were pressed into service. The fire was brought under control after two hours.

