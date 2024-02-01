ADVERTISEMENT

Goal is to reduce crimes against women, says Police Commissioner

February 01, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore flags off awareness rally on ‘Women safety in the cyber world’

The Hindu Bureau

The goal of the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) in the year is to reduce crimes against women, Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said on Thursday.

Mr. Rathore flagged off an awareness rally on ‘Women safety in the cyber world’. Speaking at the event, he said now Chennai is a safe city in the country and all records, including those of National Crime Records Bureau, prove that point.

Mr. Rathore said, “Our goal in 2024 is to reduce crimes against women. The conviction rate has to improve in the cases of crime against women. We have set the target and seek people’s help to achieve it.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Appealing to women to come forward to lodge complaints on cyber crimes, Mr. Rathore said the GCP has one Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime at the Central Crime Branch, four special cyber crime police stations in four zones at the offices of Joint Commissioners of Police and a special cyber crime cell additionally in each of the police districts.

“We have helplines. People can quickly report to us on any cyber crime activity,” he said while adding the GCP has implemented several schemes for protection of women and children. In the programme, Additional Commissioner of Police (CCB) P.K.Senthilkumari, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Magesh Kumar, around 2,000 college students, and other police officers took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US