Goal is to reduce crimes against women, says Police Commissioner

February 01, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The goal of the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) in the year is to reduce crimes against women, Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said on Thursday.

Mr. Rathore flagged off an awareness rally on ‘Women safety in the cyber world’. Speaking at the event, he said now Chennai is a safe city in the country and all records, including those of National Crime Records Bureau, prove that point.

Mr. Rathore said, “Our goal in 2024 is to reduce crimes against women. The conviction rate has to improve in the cases of crime against women. We have set the target and seek people’s help to achieve it.”

Appealing to women to come forward to lodge complaints on cyber crimes, Mr. Rathore said the GCP has one Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime at the Central Crime Branch, four special cyber crime police stations in four zones at the offices of Joint Commissioners of Police and a special cyber crime cell additionally in each of the police districts.

“We have helplines. People can quickly report to us on any cyber crime activity,” he said while adding the GCP has implemented several schemes for protection of women and children. In the programme, Additional Commissioner of Police (CCB) P.K.Senthilkumari, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Magesh Kumar, around 2,000 college students, and other police officers took part.