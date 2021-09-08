G.O. issued for 25% increase in seats

CHENNAI

The Higher Education Department has issued an order permitting government arts and science colleges to increase their intake by 25% this year.

The decision followed a representation from the Director of Collegiate Education that during the academic year 2021-2022 more candidates had applied for admission.

The government, in an order, said colleges could increase their intake by 25%, depending on the demand for the courses. For science programmes, colleges may increase the intake based on the laboratory facilities they are able to provide, the G.O. said. Last year, the government permitted the colleges to increase intake by 20% following a similar request from government colleges.

