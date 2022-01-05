GM inspects Chennai-Renigunta railway section

John Thomas conducts speed trial, checks amenities at stations

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas conducted the annual inspection on the Chennai-Arakkonam-Renigunta section of Chennai division on Wednesday. The annual inspection is carried out by the General Manager to take stock of the various infrastructure work done.

Mr. Thomas visited the Zonal Electric Traction Training Centre in Avadi, the health unit at Annanur, the level-crossing work between Thiruninravur and Tiruvallur stations, and the passenger facilities available in Tiruvallur railway station.

At Arakkonam, the General Manager reviewed the passenger amenities and inspected the crew lobby, Railway Protection Force (RPF) barracks and watched the NTES integrated auto announcement system.

During his inspection of the Chennai division, Mr. Thomas inaugurated the Power Quality Control Equipment room at the Avadi Traction Substation, the Multi Section Digital Axle Counter (MSDAC), a mechanism to reset track failures at the Hindu College station, and a bottle crusher unit at Arakkonam station.

Mr. Thomas participated in a tree plantation function at the newly inaugurated staff quarters in Winterpet Colony at Arakkonam. He later conducted a speed trial from Puttur to Renigunta stations.