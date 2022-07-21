Glut triggers crash in tomato price in Chennai market

Wholesale traders at Koyambedu say the prices of tomato fell to ₹10 to ₹13 a kg because of bumper harvest in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh

Wholesale traders at Koyambedu market are being forced to dump previous day’s unsold stock of tomatoes as price crashed to ₹10-₹13 a kg following a glut.

Merchants said bumper crop of the kitchen staple in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh had triggered the price crash. The price of hybrid tomato fell to ₹18 a kg in the wholesale market. With the price plummeting, consumers were buying double their normal quantity, said M. Thyagarajan, a wholesaler.

The Koyambedu market received about 70 loads of tomato on Thursday compared to about 50 loads a on an average last month.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants' Association, said tomatoes perished quickly as there were not enough cold storage facilities. Of the total arrivals of about 700 tonnes, traders had no choice than to send 3 to 4 tonnes of previous day’s stock of tomato to dump yard. The government must consider improving the export of such bumper crops and increase cold storage facilities to store those vegetables in abundant supply, he said.

Farmers in various parts of the State said they would be forced to leave the crop unharvested if the prices did not improve.

Jayagopi, a member of a farmers producers organisation, Yelagiri, said: “When the prices are high, the government puts in place price control measures. A minimum support price now would help.”

P. Sathishkumar, a vegetable aggregator from Udumalpet, said a farmer got just ₹70 for a 15 kg box, which was a dismally low price. There were instances of farmers who ploughed the plants into the soil.

M. Krishnan, a farmer in Krishnagiri district, complained that the government agriculture officers did not give farmers proper information. When all farmers plant the same crop, there was bound to be a glut and price crash, he said.

Stressing on the need for proper information, P.S. Sivarajan, another farmer, said in his area some farmers, who took up tomato cultivation during Bhogi, finished their harvest and were able to sell at a good price.

In Chennai, prices of vegetables such as cabbage, radish and cucumber dropped below ₹10 a kg this month. Several other vegetables are available in the bracket of ₹20 to ₹35 a kg. Traders expect the prices of beans and carrots to drop in a fortnight and remain stable till November.