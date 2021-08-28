Glut of flowers triggers price crash

CHENNAI

28 August 2021 00:07 IST

A few traders dumped heaps of unsold marigold on the road

A portion of the flower consignment received at the Koyambedu wholesale market on Friday remained unsold as supply was more than the demand. With not many takers, a few traders dumped heaps of marigold at the market.

Wholesale merchants said arrival of flowers, particularly marigolds and roses, from Hosur and Rayakottai belt were twice the normal quantum. This led to fall in prices at the wholesale market. Nearly 25% to 30% of the stock remained unsold.

Yellow marigold, which sold ₹120 a kg last week, could fetch only ₹50 to ₹70 a kg on Friday. As there were not many customers despite drop in prices, a few traders dumped wilted marigold in the market.

S. Mukkaiya, president, Chennai Koyambedu Wholesale Flower Merchants Association, said the demand was relatively low as it was not festive season or auspicious day to hold functions like weddings. However, the market received at least 50 truck loads of marigold and roses on Friday instead of the usual 25 to 30 truckloads. Roses were available for ₹80 to ₹100 a kg on Friday as against ₹140 a kg a few days ago. Similarly, traders sold varieties of jasmine for a price ranging between ₹180 and ₹200 a kg. “We expect the demand to go from next week as festivals are around the corner,” he said.