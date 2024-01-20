Global South can lead the way in tackling climate change, says Nobel Laureate

January 20, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Chennai

The Global South can lead the way in sustainable development to tackle climate change, said Nobel Laureate and professor Mohan Munasinghe on Saturday.

Speaking at the 22nd graduation day of Rajalakshmi Engineering College, he said: “We have weak leadership at the global level, and on top of that, we have climate change, which only makes the threats multiply.”

The founder and chairman of the Munasinghe Institute of Development added that by 2030, the population would require the resources of two planets to sustain itself as the richest consume about 60%-70% more resources than the lower classes. “Companies require ethical managers for long-term sustainability so that hotspots of greenhouse gasses can be identified and reduced,” he added.

Stating that sustainable producers also require sustainable consumers, Mr. Mohan said digital technology could play a main role in achieving sustainability.

Shubha Kumar, Managing Director, Natesan Group, who was the guest of honour, said progress in life was the result of hard work. “Life is also about striking a perfect balance between work, health, and family,” she added.

As many as 1,725 graduates received their degrees, among them 1,604 were undergraduates and 100 were postgraduates. About 21 were doctorate-level graduates. Over 18 students were gold medal winners.

Abhay Meganathan, vice-chariman, C.R. Muthukrishnan, advisor, and S.N. Murugesan of Rajalakshmi Institutions were among those present.