Global shipping firm UPS chooses Chennai to set up its first technology centre in India

March 03, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The centre will commence its operations in August this year, with around 500 employees; the move is in line with UPS continuing to expand its presence in India

Sangeetha Kandavel

UPS, a global shipping and logistics firm is expanding its network of technology centres in India, and its first centre will come up in Chennai this year. The firm has taken a space spanning 65,000 sq ft at RMZ One Paramount in Porur, Chennai.

Bala Subramanian, UPS EVP & Chief Digital and Technology Officer told The Hindu over the phone that overall, UPS is making a strategic investment of between USD 15- 20 million to expand its network of technology centres to India. When asked about the investments in the Chennai centre, he did not want to divulge details and said, “Chennai is an important market for UPS. This facility will commence operations in August this year and will house around 450-500 employees. The hiring process will start soon. The depth and diversity of talent pool in Tamil Nadu is good and that is why we chose to invest here.”

“Guidance and the Tamil Nadu government will extend their support to the firm. We will also help them with skilling their talent pool, especially the rural youth,” said, V.V ishnu, MD and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency which is instrumental in bringing investments into the state.

UPS is rapidly expanding its presence in India. In 2022, UPS strengthened its network with the opening of a second dedicated airport gateway in Bengaluru. Combined with its largest facility in India at Delhi airport, UPS has doubled its export and import handling capacity.

UPS also launched MOVIN Express for India’s domestic logistics market, in partnership with InterGlobe Enterprises. In less than a year, MOVIN Express has expanded to 49 cities and 3,000 pin codes in India.

