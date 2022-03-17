Global Recycling Day: An upcycling journey that began with frugality and culminated in sustainability

Shaswati Sengupta | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 17, 2022 15:18 IST

Shaswati Sengupta started upcycling before she realised what it can do for the environment. Upcycling to decorate her home and fill it with utilitarian items is a challenge, one that helped her keep her sanity during the difficult months of the pandemic

Shaswati Sengupta may be quoting verse and chapter from the sustainability bible now — at the drop of an upcycled hat, if you like — but two decades ago when she cut her eyetooth on upcycling, frugality (and nothing beside that) had drawn her to it.

“If I put it any other way, I would be lying through my teeth. As an idea, sustainability had not entered my mind yet,” admits Shaswati, who was at that time mastering in zoology at the University of Kalyan, Kalyani, West Bengal. “My mother Shukla Basu was frugal to the nth degree. She would not have the heart to throw away a broken bottle. When she saw something broken, she also instinctively saw how it could be made whole again but in a new way.”

A pair of earrings made from wool waste | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Young Shaswati was receiving indelible impressions and a worldview along with them, while watching Shukla infuse fresh life into a damaged item without resorting to bunging any outside material into it — if she did, it would be of negligible proportions.

Shaswati may now call it “closing the loop”, but as a youngster, her mother’s management of resources struck her as prudent husbandry.

From Kolkata, Shaswati would carry this mindset to Chennai. As a result, at the Senguptas’ home in Pudupakkam, off Old Mahabalipuram Road, upcycling holds centre stage.

An upcycled decor with flowers crocheted with plastic poly bags | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pet bottles are now penholders. Broken mugs are now planters. Discarded wool is now earrings. Recovered fabric is now stuffed toys. Discarded plastic is now coasters. Interestingly, in a rite of passage, her daughter 14-year-old Kaninica Sengupta also upcycles, forging a new mother-daughter duo. Kaninica’s fledgling efforts include “a file organiser she created from packaging material: she has been using it for the last six months.”

Shaswati notes that her husband’s design background — Kaustav Sengupta is the well-known professor from National Institute of Design — has nothing to do with her interest in upcycling.

She recalls how in 2001 she would scurry to Kolkata from Kalyani to lay hold of literature about wabisabi when a senior had brought it up. Shaswati had a membership with the British Council library, and card would be dog-eared from constant use. “Though the Internet had arrived on the scene, whenever the necessity of gathering information came up, the library still popped into mind — at least for me, it did. What I learnt during those post-graduation days forms the base of whatever upcycling I am doing now.”

Twenty years ago, Shaswati had a desire to gift her upcycled creations to family and friends, but held herself back as the social climate of those times was not favourable to a circular economy.

A storage box created with discarded packaging material | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Honestly, after PG, I did not practise what I had learnt on my own , as people, particularly the middle class, frowned upon reusing anything old. The economy had opened up, bringing with it disposable incomes, and there was prestige attached to buying brand new things off the shelves. So, my mother and I would not dare gift any of the recycled things to the people we knew,” Shaswati recalls.

Be it as it may, Shaswati was excited creating tchotchkes for herself. “I had a fascination for incredibly long earrings, a fascination I have retained to this day. As I had picked up crochecting skills from my mother, I would crochect wasted wool into earrings.”

With Kaustav finding employment in Chennai in 2005, the Senguptas moved to the metro, and the shift heralded a renewed engagement with the hobby.

A coffee jar upcycled as table decor-planter. A cookie container upcycled as tale decor. An orange coloured coaster crocheted from thin plastic poly bag. A soft-toy unicorn made from scrap textiles and filled up with mixed dry waste such as plastic packaging and textiles scraps. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Around 2007, I had some time on my hands, as my daughter had been born, and I thought to myself: “Why not resart the hobby?” I derived considerable joy from decorating my own home with upcycled material. Besides, in 2006, I did a certificate course in interior design with the Anna University, and helped me have a sense of proportion while upcycling a discard into a utilitarian item.”

From the beginning, Shaswati was clear in her head about one thing: she would not unnecessarily tack new material on to any material she was upcycling.

“In many of the do-it-yourself channels, they do a lot of things from discards, but they also end up buying a lot of stuff to embellish what they have made. My funda is different: Why buy things to decorate my home? I have to challenge myself to create something from whatever resources I have. Sometimes, I am stubborn about that,” she explains.

A file organiser made by 14-year-old Kaninica Sengupta with discarded packaging boxes | Photo Credit: Special Arrangementprince.f

This stubbornness meant that Senguptas’ storage space is bursting at any given time. Cardboard boxes stay on; so do chocolate wrappers.

“My daughter and I value chocolate wrappers as a decorative item for the the gloss they bring to the display. Besides, these wrappers are difficult to recycle. Not upcycling them creatively would have them stuck in the soil,” she says.

A flower wreath made with scrap textiles and wires. Lights have been added to it | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Upcycling has always been in the background — even figuring in the livelihood project she runs for the benefit of the the women at Kannagi Nagar — but the pandemic got her going into an upcycling overdrive.

“The pandemic brought everything to a grinding halt. My work with the women at Kannagi Nagar gave me a lot of meaning. As I have an autoimmune disorder and was susceptible to infections, I was staying indoors for the early part of the pandemic. It was upcycling that kept me sane: I told myself that every two days, I would do something. This focus kept me sane.”