Global prosperity cannot be achieved without women’s participation, says U.S. Consul General

March 18, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Global prosperity, stability and security cannot be achieved without the full participation of women in the economic, social, business and cultural spheres, said Judith Ravin, U.S. Consul General, Chennai.

Speaking at the MMA Women Managers’ Convention 2023 ‘The Extra Mile’ on Saturday, she said governments, economies and industries were stronger when they encouraged and included the participation of all members of the society.

“The U.S. government has done tremendous work in advancing women’s economic empowerment. We are committed to gender equality, social inclusion and advancing the status of women and girls,” Ms. Ravin said.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited MD and CEO Prabha Narasimhan said women should think about what they could do to adapt to opportunities that present themselves in their career. “We cannot advance the agenda for women only by women. Men are equal allies in this agenda,” she said.

MMA Women Managers’ convention committee chairperson Ranjini Manian said the deliberations at the convention would create a wholesome impact and provided an unforgettable experience for all the delegates participating in the convention.

MMA executive director R. Vijayakumar said women were no longer a weaker sect to be protected or empowered and were equally strong, capable and talented to compete and succeed as all men do.

Over 350 women delegates participated in the convention in person and over 10,000 viewers watched online, he said. The annual MMA Women Managers’ Convention is a celebration of the spirit of women and the many diverse roles they play. The event creates a platform for women across different walks of life to come together and share their thoughts, opinions, insights and experiences.

Business leaders, entrepreneurs, thinkers, artists and policymakers participated in the convention, with the focus of inspiring and guiding women to grow in every area of their lives. The sub-themes of the convention include forging ahead – seven new rules of leadership, shifting priorities and fun skills for a wholesome life in 2023.