Global business payments firm Corpay opens back-office support centre in Chennai

December 21, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Corpay, a FLEETCOR brand and global player in business payments, has announced its latest expansion with the opening of a new back-office support centre in Chennai. The newly-established office will function as a central service hub.

According to a statement, phase one of the expansion encompasses seven critical business functions including financial planning and analytics, data and business intelligence, sales variable compensation, credit underwriting, CRM, client support and strategy and M&A.

“The establishment of our office in Chennai enables us to harness India’s flourishing economy and its status as the fastest-growing major economy in the coming years, along with its diverse array of opportunities,” said Aravind Thirunavukkarasu, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Corpay’s Cross-Border Solutions and Managing Director of Corpay India.

He added, “The inclusion of the back-office in India strengthens our global footprint, which now spans North America, Europe, the UK, and the Asia-Pacific region, and enhances our operational efficiency, allowing us to deliver exceptional service and experiences to our clients. Meanwhile, it aids us in recruiting local talent, strategically positioning us to seize future opportunities.”

“This expansion reaffirms our commitment to global excellence and our unwavering belief in the vast potential of the Indian and Asia-Pacific markets,” said Mark Frey, Group President, Corpay’s Cross-Border Solutions. “Our hope is that this new office will help our team gain an in-depth understanding of this, and surrounding markets, while also opening up new avenues for us to attract talented professionals who aspire to be part of a dynamic and forward-thinking organisation,” he added.

The company, in its statement, also said that India is a Fintech powerhouse, ranking only behind the US and the UK in terms of raising funding for Fintech companies in 2022. India’s unique demographic advantage is evident with more than one-third of its population being classified as a young working population, which provides a solid foundation for the company to harness the potential of this dynamic pool of young and energetic talent.

