Glitches in QR code tickets put off Metro commuters

Only 10% of the commuters are using the QR code ticket since its introduction

Glitches at the gates in reading the QR code ticket often leads to long queues at the many metro stations. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Several passengers who use QR code tickets in Chennai Metro Rail have been encountering glitches and seek the assistance of staff to pass through the gates.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) had introduced the QR code tickets to encourage contact less ticketing in the wake of the pandemic. While the complaints of glitches have come down a bit, they have not stopped.

“There are many unregistered complaints wherein passengers just verbally vent their frustration to the staff over the faults in the ticketing system as their journey was getting delayed. For a passenger, every minute counts. Each time the ticketing gate does not accept the QR ticket, a staff helps him or her out,” a source said.

One of the primary reasons for commuters using QR code tickets is, it provides them 20% discount on fare. But as it is ridden with flaws, as of March, less than 10% of the commuters bought QR code tickets.

Also, during peak hours, the gates get stuck and slow down the queue. “We particularly face this issue in Thirumangalam, Guindy and Koyambedu,” an official said.

Some passengers post their complaints on Twitter. Nagendran Raja, a regular passenger, said: “@cmrlofficial Hi, your QR based tickets are not working and instead of fixing it, your staff just let me pass freely, made me cancel the ticket, collected cash (not penalty) and probably pocketed the money.”

According to CMRL officials, they have been taking note of the problems as and when it rises and rectifying them. “We have intimated the contractor to come up with a permanent solution for this problem,” an official said.