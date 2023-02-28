Glitches disrupt Chennai Metro Rail services

February 28, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

A large number of commuters were put to hardship as Metro trains were delayed during evening hours on Monday because of a glitch.

Around 4.30 p.m., a train from Koyambedu to Central Metro station stopped near Thirumangalam due to a technical issue.

Passengers had to walk through the walkway inside the tunnel and reach Thirumangalam station.

“The trains were delayed by nearly 15 to 20 minutes during the period and once it was resolved around 5.30 p.m., normal services resumed,” an official of the CMRL said and added that the trains ran as per schedule on the other stretches.

Commuters irked

Some of the commuters took to Twitter to vent their ire about the glitch and the delays in the system.

Anton Job Romesh Prasad tweeted: “@cmrlofficial train to Central delayed for the past 25 mins. Staff are unaware and no announcement till now. Can someone inform the public. 4.57pm 27.02.23”

Another passenger J. P. Clinton tweeted: “@cmrlofficial why the hold up? Been stuck here in Central for about 25 minutes. No official update yet.”