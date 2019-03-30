Glitch in app hits rail commuters

A section of commuters using the UTS app in the city had trouble recharging their R-wallet and booking train tickets.

The problem persisted through the day, with a few commuters taking to social media to express their displeasure.

The UTS mobile app has become a convenient ticket-booking software for thousands of commuters in the city.

The ticket-booking app of the IRCTC is not just used for booking train tickets, but is also used for purchasing monthly train pass and platform tickets.

On Friday, a number of commuters found it difficult to recharge their R-Wallet and in some cases even book suburban train tickets using the app.

A solution soon

R. Mukundan, a resident of Madipakkam, said he was unable to top-up his R-wallet, though the recharge history showed that ₹500 was paid. He contacted the helpline and was informed about the network error.

A senior official of the Southern Railway confirmed there was a problem with the UTS mobile app and people trying to recharge their wallet through the IRCTC website mainly faced the problem.

He said the problem was due to a network issue and could be solved only by the South Central Railway where the central server was located.

The senior official said the problem had been highlighted to concerned officials. They have said that remedial action would be taken in a week’s time, he added.