Glitch disrupts Metro Rail services

Nearly 30 trips were cancelled on Sunday when an overhead electric cable developed a snag on the Shenoy Nagar-Chennai Central Metro stretch. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The problem was rectified within four hours, say CMRL officials

Several passengers were put to hardship on Sunday morning as nearly 30 trips of Chennai Metro Rail were cancelled due to a technical glitch. Also, trains were delayed on the stretch between Shenoy Nagar and Central Metro stations.

Around 6 a.m. one of the trains left from Central Metro and just after it crossed Shenoy Nagar, an overhead electrical line developed a glitch, resulting in delays and cancellation of several trips.

Sources said it caused difficulty to passengers who were on board as there were trains only every half an hour between Shenoy Nagar and Central Metro stations. The number of passengers who travelled last Sunday was much less compared to the footfall usually recorded on Sundays, sources said.

“If this had occurred on a weekday during peak hour, the impact would have been far more pronounced and more people, including those going to work or for onward journey would have suffered,” a source said.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), it was a minor issue which was resolved within four hours. “A team of staff immediately went to the spot and rectified the problem by 10 a.m. We are trying to see how to avoid such faults in future,” an official said.

Two weeks ago, there was disruption in Chennai Metro services because of a snag in the signalling system.