Glitch disrupts Chennai Metro Rail services to airport

CMRL officials said there was a problem in the overhead electrical equipment between Koyambedu and St. Thomas Mount

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 03, 2022 20:22 IST

Hundreds of commuters were inconvenienced as Chennai Metro train services were delayed due to a glitch on Thursday evening. Direct trains to airport from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central station were suspended for sometime.

CMRL officials said the delay was because of a glitch in the overhead electrical equipment between Koyambedu and St. Thomas Mount. Trains ran late and were available only every 20 minutes. Since the direct trains were not available, passengers bound for airport had to change trains at Alandur station.

Many irate travellers took to Twitter to vent their anger and a few posted pictures of heavy crowd at stations as well. Mayagirish, a commuter, posted: “Trains from Alandur to Central stand delayed from 6 p.m. No information on when the trains will start. Huge crowd at Alandur. No trains going that way.”

The CMRL officials said the issue had been resolved around 8.10 p.m. and normal services were resumed. 

