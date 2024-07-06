ADVERTISEMENT

Gleneagles Health City launches uterine transplantation programme

Published - July 06, 2024 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Gleneagles Health City has launched an uterine transplant programme as a part of the Centre for Female Tract Disorders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Padmapriya Vivek, director, uterine transplant, Department of Robotic Gynaecology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Fertility Medicine at the hospital, said uterine transplant, once experimental, had evolved into a definitive treatment for women with conditions such as absent or non-functional uterus, according to a press release.

Mats Brannstrom, professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and vice-dean for research, Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, who has performed over 50 uterine transplants worldwide, said the selection process for donors would be rigorous, ensuring compatibility with recipients, typically close relatives such as mothers, sisters, or aunts.

J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, inaugurated the centre, the press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US