Gleneagles Health City launches uterine transplantation programme

Gleneagles Health City has launched an uterine transplant programme as a part of the Centre for Female Tract Disorders.

Padmapriya Vivek, director, uterine transplant, Department of Robotic Gynaecology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Fertility Medicine at the hospital, said uterine transplant, once experimental, had evolved into a definitive treatment for women with conditions such as absent or non-functional uterus, according to a press release.

Mats Brannstrom, professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and vice-dean for research, Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, who has performed over 50 uterine transplants worldwide, said the selection process for donors would be rigorous, ensuring compatibility with recipients, typically close relatives such as mothers, sisters, or aunts.

J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, inaugurated the centre, the press release said.