Gleneagles Global Health City launches hand injury clinic

March 07, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery of Gleneagles Global Health City launched a 24x7 advanced hand injury clinic at Gleneagles Global Clinic campus, Adyar. Alex Paul Menon, Development Commissioner, MEPZ-SEZ, Tambaram, inaugurated the clinic. S. Selva Seetharaman, head of the Institute of Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, and Alok Khullar, chief executive of Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, were present, according to a press release. ADVERTISEMENT

