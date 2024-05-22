G.K. Vasan condemns Stalin’s remarks on Modi

Responding to DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin’s statement accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tarnishing the image of Tamil people, G K Vasan, president, Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar), on Tuesday said the former has “twisted” Mr. Modi speech in Odisha “to create a difference of opinion between the people of Tamil Nadu and Odisha.”

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said “Since the Lok Sabha elections have entered its final phase, Mr. Stalin, after realising that the INDIA bloc will not win, has twisted Mr. Modi’s speech to divert the attention.” He also called the DMK president’s statement a “blatant lie” and said, “It shows Mr. Stalin’s hatred towards the Union government.”

According to him, “Tamils living across the world know that Mr. Modi has been giving high respect and importance to Tamil tradition and culture, Tirukkural and Sengol.”