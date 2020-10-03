Giving and caring in the midst of a pandemic

Daan Ustav is celebrated from October 2 to 8, and here are some ways by which you can be a part of it

Goonj Till October 30

If you are staying in a society and ready to organise a drive to collect material resources for the benefit of the underprivileged, then Goonj is ready to arrange a pick-up of the collected material from your place between October 10 and 30. The non-profit is in need of monetary and material help to support the scale of work it is undertaking in various states.

Urgently-required material include clothes, woollen blankets, dry ration, school material, toys, utensils and usable electronic device like mobiles, laptops and desktops.

Goonj encourages communities to take the lead in organising a collection drive. The volunteer is required to create awareness through posters, spread the word, allot a day when a truck can be parked in front of the society gate for a few hours.

Bhumi Till October 8 Call 9444628528

The pandemic has driven home the necessity of keeping our homes and surrounding areas absolutely clean. Bhumi shows how this can be achieved, through what it calls ‘Cleanup Drive with a Twist’. It wants the volunteer to choose a spot near their street or home, mobilise a small group of volunteers and and spruce up the place. Remember to wear masks, follow social distancing and for tips on how raise a small team for the clean-up, seek Bhumi’s help.

Plastic2brick is another campaign, and it comes with the option of individual or group effort. Collect the plastic items from the home to build something useful. Or, help the team ‘Empower a local street vendor’ by pining their location in Google, getting them a Paytm account, creating a catchy placard, share in local social media networks or give them simple marketing tips.

**

Pad Squad Call 9820624726

Started by a group of citizens in Mumbai, Pad Squad is an initiative that aims to distribute sanitary pads across the respective cities where the drive has been initiated. It wants residents to take charge of the initiative from the stage of campaigning to distribution.

“We have 56 squads across the country since we started this initiative in June this year, Bengaluru being one of the active cities. We do not accept cash but only want donation to be in the form of sanitary pads,” says Chhitra Subramaniam, co-founder.

She says an apartment complex or community could volunteer by setting up a ‘Pad Peti’, collect donations of sanitary pads and distribute them to economically weaker sections of society during the Daan Utsav.

**

United Way Chennai Register at http://bit.ly/run-united-2020 Call 044-4558 9062

Pledge your support to United Way Chennai that is organising a virtual marathon fundraiser. Participants can walk, run or cycle over a specific distance during the Daan Utsav week to help street vendors that are affected by the pandemic.

All that is required of the volunteer is to pledge a distance and cover it. You can track your progress using any fitness app and submit the details via email (info@unitedwaychennai.org).

As part of the #UnitedForStreetVendors campaign, United Way Chennai has been providing financial assistance to these families.

Planning an event?

The festival of giving is open to all, and everyone can celebrate it the way they deem fit. If your apartment complex or neighbourhood has organised a drive then we would like to hear from you. Write to us at downtown feedback@ thehindu.co.in.