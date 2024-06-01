Give your old cycles to children who walk a distance to school

Twenty-two bicycles from Prince Galada Gardens in Vepery will be squeezed into a truck to be taken for servicing. Once refurbished, these cycles will become “companions” to students in remote villages in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu on their long journey to school and back.

As these areas lack public transport, these cycles would be a godsend to these students.

This social initiative by Chennai-based Sevai Karangal was kickstarted in 2012 and ever since, non-profit donates more than 80 bicycles to children annually. The graduating students of IIT-Madras are the biggest donors behind the initiative.

“We started Cycle Donation Project knowing a few friends from IIT-Madras who helped us mobilise cycles from those leaving the campus,” says Thilak Raj S., a software professional who quit his corporate job to devote undivided attention to his NGO that works with the underprivileged.

In 2014, the initiative got a leg-up with the student forum for social causes IVil (IIT for Villages) helping them procure cycles from the campus. “They send an invite to the students asking them to donate their cycles as they are leaving the campus. So, every year, we get 50-60 cycles in different conditions,” says Thilak.

While a majority of the cycles are in good condition, some have had a few parts replaced.

Thilak says in the villages where the NGO works transportation is a big challenge for students studying in high school and above as the schools are faraway. “Some students, especially girls, drop out on account of the challenge of travelling between school and home. Gifting them a bicycle is a big step towards helping them complete their schooling,” says Thilak, adding that they also set up learning centres.

The cost incurred for servicing and to replace certain parts is met through donations from well-wishers.

A note on the Facebook page of Sevai Karangal reads: “It costs ₹9,500 for transportation. And to service a cycle, approximately ₹300.”

Cycling chapters, social groups like Inner Wheel Club and Rajasthan Cosmo Club are among a few other institutions the NGO reaches out to.

In many apartments, old cycles are heaped in a corner with nobody to take the initiative to put them to better use.

“Ours is a comparatively new society and many cycles were not being used as children have outgrown them. So, when I posted this in our WhatsApp group, many were happy to part with their cycles,” says Dinesh Jain, a resident of Prince Galada Gardens.

For more details, WhatsApp 9840873859.