‘Give nagaswaram, pann isai their due’

Carnatic vocalist T.M. Krishna was on Thursday conferred with the title of Isai Peraringnar by the Tamil Isai Sangam at the inauguration of its 75th annual Tamil Isai Festival. K. Saminatha Desigar, who teaches Thevaram in the Government Music College in Karur, was conferred with the title of Pann Isai Peraringnar by N. Ram, Chairman, The Hindu Group.

In his address, Mr. Ram said the achievement of the Tamil Isai Sangam, founded by Sir Raja Annamalai Chettiyar, lay in its democratic efforts to make classical music a cultural experience for everyone.

Pointing out that when classical music moved from Thanjavur to Chennai, it assumed an exclusivity, Mr. Ram said this could be attributed to various political reasons. The politics of the language of music also reflected the existing cultural milieu of that period.

He said in concerts, Tamil songs were not given adequate space and were relegated as thukkadas and urupadis. It was at this juncture that Sir Raja Annamalai Chettiar entered the scene and launched a music department in Annamalai University and began the Tamil Isai Sangam.

Mr. Krishna said that the sound ‘zha’ was peculiar to Tamil and gave a distinct effect when words with that sound are used in songs. He said steps must be taken to give the nagaswaram and pann isai their due on the stage.

The Sangam’s president and former Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court P.R. Gokulakrishnan, Member of Parliament V. Maitreyan and honorary secretary of the Sangam A.C. Muthiah spoke.

The programme concluded with students and teachers of the music school performing the national anthem on the nagaswaram.

Nagaswaram teacher Peraiyapalayam Raji and student N. Mahesh were accompanied by S.M. Rajarathinam and R. Mahesh, a student, on the thavil.