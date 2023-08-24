GIS mapping of Chennai’s water and sewer lines to be completed by November

August 24, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is set to complete the work to map its existing water and sewer infrastructure with geographic information system (GIS) database and geotag locations across the city by November.

The water agency has completed GIS mapping in 107 wards. It is in the process of mapping its various assets, new projects and those in far-flung areas. Officials said the utility mapping that is being done street-wise would help whenever new or repair work is carried out in water supply and sewer network at zone level. The project, which is being carried out through Darashaw and Company as consultant, would resolve the issues faced during development work.

The ₹13.74-crore project is being executed under the Tamil Nadu Urban Flagship Investment Programme funded by the Asian Development Bank. The digital documentation has covered water lines running to a distance of 3,431 km and sewer lines of 2,753 km. A total of 80,120 manholes would have GPS coordinates to identify chronic issues.

The water board looks to address complaints related to water supply and sewer blocks using GIS maps. “We will be able to identify issues even at household level with maps and accurate GPS coordinates. Any repair work or project to improve the infrastructure will be updated every month online,” said an official.

Shifting the utilities and minimising damages to its infrastructure remains a major challenge for the water agency. Though coordination meetings are held on development work, including Metro Rail and storm-water drains, complaints arise due to puncture of water and sewer pipelines while digging.

There is a mismatch between old records of the infrastructure beneath the roads and those found on the worksites following urbanisation over the decades. The comprehensive mapping of various assets and utilities of the infrastructure would help better planning and prevent repair during road cutting, said the officials.

The CMWSSB engineers would have access to a mobile application to update works and the database would be shared with other government departments. Work is in progress to set up a GIS cell at the headquarters.