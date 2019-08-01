Girls allege homophobic treatment by city hotel

Accusing a city hotel of homophobic treatment, two young women have alleged that they were forced to leave the premises by bouncers late on Saturday night. The hotel, however, denied the charge and accused the girls of indulging in inappropriate behaviour.

According to Shivangi Singh, she and her friend Rasika Gopalakrishnan had gone to The Slate Hotels on Khader Nawaz Khan Road and took to the dance floor. “Later, I was feeling ill and went to the washroom. Rasika was helping me since I was throwing up. Suddenly, there was a loud pounding on the door of our cubicle. Four bouncers and a female staff were outside. They began shouting at us. They asked us what we were doing. We felt unsafe,” she alleged. Shivangi claimed that despite her trying to explain to them that she was feeling ill, the bouncers and the female staff shouted at her and asked them to leave. Rasika posted about the incident on a social networking website.

However, a hotel management representative claimed the girls were not discriminated against on the grounds of homosexuality, and that they had received complaints from customers regarding the girls’ conduct. The hotel also denied that bouncers entered the women’s washroom.