Girl undergoes spine deformity correction surgery

February 20, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 11-year-old was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis with L5 S1 Spondyloptosis and right-sided severe neglected rigid thoracolumbar scoliosis

The Hindu Bureau

An 11-year-old girl from Sri Lanka who was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis with L5 S1 Spondyloptosis and right-sided severe neglected rigid thoracolumbar scoliosis, underwent spine deformity correction surgery in a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, the parents of the girl approached doctors of MGM Healthcare, who evaluated her and advised to opt for a deformity correction surgery.

Karunakaran S., director and senior consultant, Department of Spine Surgery, said that due to neglect, the deformity had become severe and complex. “Placing screws in such a deformed spine is really challenging. Hence, we used a 3D bone model where a plastic 3D bone model was made similar to the patient’s deformed spine based on CT scan data. This helped to plan spine instrumentation before, as well as, during surgery,” he said in the release.

Scoliosis in children, if left untreated, can lead to severe complications. Vijayaraghavan, senior consultant, Department of Spine Surgery, said early detection allows for more conservative, less morbid surgical treatment options and significantly improves the chances of a positive outcome.

Post-surgery, the girl recovered and was discharged with tailored advice for ongoing care and rehabilitation.

