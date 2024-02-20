Girl undergoes spine deformity correction surgery

February 20, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

An 11-year-old girl from Sri Lanka who was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis with L5 S1 Spondyloptosis and right-sided severe neglected rigid thoracolumbar scoliosis, underwent spine deformity correction surgery in a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, the parents of the girl approached doctors of MGM Healthcare, who evaluated her and advised to opt for a deformity correction surgery.

Karunakaran S., director and senior consultant, Department of Spine Surgery, said that due to neglect, the deformity had become severe and complex. “Placing screws in such a deformed spine is really challenging. Hence, we used a 3D bone model where a plastic 3D bone model was made similar to the patient’s deformed spine based on CT scan data. This helped to plan spine instrumentation before, as well as, during surgery,” he said in the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scoliosis in children, if left untreated, can lead to severe complications. Vijayaraghavan, senior consultant, Department of Spine Surgery, said early detection allows for more conservative, less morbid surgical treatment options and significantly improves the chances of a positive outcome.

Post-surgery, the girl recovered and was discharged with tailored advice for ongoing care and rehabilitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.