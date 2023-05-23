ADVERTISEMENT

Girl students from government and government-aided schools get scholarships

May 23, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Around 155 students have benefitted from the scholarships distributed by Avtar Human Capital Trust, the not-for-profit arm of Avtar Group

The Hindu Bureau

The dignitaries and the students who received the scholarships on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Avtar Human Capital Trust (AHCT), the not-for-profit arm of Avtar Group, on Tuesday gave away scholarships to girl children who were part of its Project Puthri initiative, which aims to build “career intentionality” among girl students studying in government and government-aided schools.

A release said the scholarships, worth ₹2 lakh, were awarded to the students by Saundarya Rajesh, founder-president of Avtar Group and managing trustee of AHCT in the presence of Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality Stephanie Copus Campbell and Australian Consul General to South India Sarah Kirlew.

These students are pursuing courses in various colleges in and around Chennai. They were trained as part of Project Puthri to enable them to make better career choices. Ms. Rajesh said around 155 students have benefitted from the scholarships so far.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US