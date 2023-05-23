Girl students from government and government-aided schools get scholarships

May 23, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Avtar Human Capital Trust (AHCT), the not-for-profit arm of Avtar Group, on Tuesday gave away scholarships to girl children who were part of its Project Puthri initiative, which aims to build “career intentionality” among girl students studying in government and government-aided schools.

A release said the scholarships, worth ₹2 lakh, were awarded to the students by Saundarya Rajesh, founder-president of Avtar Group and managing trustee of AHCT in the presence of Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality Stephanie Copus Campbell and Australian Consul General to South India Sarah Kirlew.

These students are pursuing courses in various colleges in and around Chennai. They were trained as part of Project Puthri to enable them to make better career choices. Ms. Rajesh said around 155 students have benefitted from the scholarships so far.