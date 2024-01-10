Girl stranded in railway station rescued, reunited with family

January 10, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 19-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh who was stranded at Central Railway Station was rescued and reunited with her family by Kaval Karangal of Greater Chennai City Police.

Last Friday, the girl was seen at Central Railway Station and the staff of Kaval Karangal rescued her. She was sheltered at a home for girl children. Further inquires with the girl revealed that she hailed from Kuppam Model Colony, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh. She had married her maternal uncle Vinay and left her house without informing her family on September 1, last year after a dispute with her grandmother.

After conducting an investigation, police found that her father had filed a complaint with Kuppam Urban Police station alleging that she had gone missing. The personnel of Kaval Karangal intimated to Kuppam Urban Police. On Tuesday, police personnel from Kuppam Urban Police station reached the city with her family members. She was reunited with her family in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Headquarters, Manivanan and Assistant Commissioner G.Kannan on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.