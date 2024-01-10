GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girl stranded in railway station rescued, reunited with family

January 10, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh who was stranded at Central Railway Station was rescued and reunited with her family by Kaval Karangal of Greater Chennai City Police.

Last Friday, the girl was seen at Central Railway Station and the staff of Kaval Karangal rescued her. She was sheltered at a home for girl children. Further inquires with the girl revealed that she hailed from Kuppam Model Colony, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh. She had married her maternal uncle Vinay and left her house without informing her family on September 1, last year after a dispute with her grandmother.

After conducting an investigation, police found that her father had filed a complaint with Kuppam Urban Police station alleging that she had gone missing. The personnel of Kaval Karangal intimated to Kuppam Urban Police. On Tuesday, police personnel from Kuppam Urban Police station reached the city with her family members. She was reunited with her family in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Headquarters, Manivanan and Assistant Commissioner G.Kannan on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.