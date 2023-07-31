HamberMenu
Girl slips from grandfather’s arms during temple ritual, sustains burns in Uthukottai

July 31, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A girl sustained burns after slipping from her grandfather’s arms while he was performing the ritual of walking on fire at a temple festival in Uthukottai, Tiruvallur district, on Sunday night. 

The annual festival of the Draupadi Amman temple in Uthukottai began last week. Rajesh, 50, of Tharatchi village, carrying his granddaughter, slipped and fell down while walking on fire. As Rajesh fell face down, the child fell on her back. The devotees quickly pulled them out and rushed them to the Government Hospital, Uthukottai. The girl child was later sent to Government Kilpauk Hospital where she was admitted with 36% burns.

