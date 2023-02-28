Girl run over by train while crossing railway track near Tambaram

February 28, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 19-year-old girl who crossed a railway track while talking on the mobile phone was killed after she was run over by an express train in Irumbuliyur, near Tambaram, on Tuesday.

A senior Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said Nikita, a native of Kollam in Kerala, was pursuing an undergraduate degree at a private college in East Tambaram and also worked part-time as a teacher at a primary school in Irumbuliyur. When Nikita was crossing the railway track while talking on a call, the Guruvayur Express ran over her. She was killed on the spot. The Tambaram GRP, upon being alerted, went to the spot and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem. They have filed a case and are investigating.