HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girl run over by train while crossing railway track near Tambaram

The 19-year-old college student was talking on the phone when she was hit by the Guruvayur Express

February 28, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old girl who crossed a railway track while talking on the mobile phone was killed after she was run over by an express train in Irumbuliyur, near Tambaram, on Tuesday.

A senior Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said Nikita, a native of Kollam in Kerala, was pursuing an undergraduate degree at a private college in East Tambaram and also worked part-time as a teacher at a primary school in Irumbuliyur. When Nikita was crossing the railway track while talking on a call, the Guruvayur Express ran over her. She was killed on the spot. The Tambaram GRP, upon being alerted, went to the spot and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem. They have filed a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.