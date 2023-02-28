ADVERTISEMENT

Girl from Nigeria with rare genetic disorder undergoes craniofacial surgical correction

February 28, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder at birth and has been living with a tracheostomy tube, underwent total craniofacial distraction osteogenesis, in which surgeons of a private hospital used a distractor device to achieve facial advancement.

The girl, who hailed from Nigeria, was diagnosed with craniostenosis with Crouzon syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the development of the skull and face. The junctions of the skull bones fuse early in life, leading to growth abnormalities of the skull including bulging eyes, flat nose and smaller jaw. As a result of the smaller jaw and reduced air space, she suffered from sleep apnea following which a tracheostomy tube was placed in her neck at the age of three. She underwent two surgeries elsewhere that did not yield results.

After getting in touch with the World Craniofacial Foundation, United States of America, the child was referred to Balaji Dental and Craniofacial Hospital, Chennai, in October 2022. “The first step was surgery. We did a bronchoscopy to check the patient’s air passage. We planned a surgery with a 3D model of her skull,” S.M. Balaji, the hospital’s managing director, told reporters on Tuesday.

The girl’s facial advancement was planned using a “Kawamoto Midface Distractor” through an internal distraction approach. Surgeons employed the distractor device to slowly stretch apart the bones, with the resultant new bone forming at the gap. Bony cuts were made to separate the midface en-bloc. The distractors were placed and advancement of 1 mm was performed per day, he explained.

“We have to achieve an advancement of 3 cm of the midfacial region and had to wait for three months,” he said.

At the end of three months, the distractor device was removed. The girl underwent two surgeries in this gap of three months. “Due to long-standing tracheostomy, there was abnormal growth of tissue,” he added. The tracheostomy tubes were removed, and the girl was able to breathe, talk and eat. He added that the surgery was sponsored by the World Craniofacial Foundation.

