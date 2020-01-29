Girl fatally knocked down

A two-year-old girl succumbed to injuries in the hospital on Tuesday after a school van hit her in front of her house in Uthirameruron Monday evening.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Ponmathi, daughter of Arunagiri. Police said Arunagiri's son Punithan, 4, a UKG student, goes to school by van. On Monday evening, he returned home and got down from the van.

Overjoyed upon seeing him, Ponmathi ran to the van. The driver Sivashankar did not notice her and moved the vehicle. The girl was knocked down. She was rushed to the hospital with injuries. she succumbed to injuries early on Tuesday. The police registered a case and Sivashankar was arrested.