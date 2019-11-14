Chennai

Girl falls from college building in Chengalpattu

A 19-year-old girl died after she fell from the fourth floor of her college in Chengalpattu on Wednesday evening. The police said Krishnapriya, from Villupuram, was staying in her sister's house in Kalpakkam and travelling to college. On Wednesday, she had come to the college and fell from the building. She was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed. On Tuesday, Mohit Krishna, a final year computer science student from Nellore, was found dead in the hostel room of a college near Vandalur. The Thazhambur police were informed. The body was sent for post mortem. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050.)

