Girl drowns in pool at resort in Mamallapuram

January 17, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

An 8-year-old girl accidentally drowned in the swimming pool in a resort in Mamallapuram on Monday. The victim has been identified as P. Josna Amulya, who was studying Class IV in Mappedu village, Chengalpattu.

The police said her parents had taken the girl to the private resort for celebrating Pongal. On Monday afternoon, she was playing in the swimming pool while her father Edwin was talking over the phone. She went to a deeper portion of the pool and drowned. The girl was pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.