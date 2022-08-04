Chennai

Girl dies of burns sustained while spraying insecticide

A 15-year-old girl died of burns which she sustained in a fire at her house in Anakaputhur on Thursday.

The police said Fathima, 15, and her father Hussain Basha sprayed an inflammable liquid mixed with paint on the wall of the house and set fire to it to kill termites. She sustained burns and her parents, who tried to save her, sustained burns. Neighbours rushed the three to the Government Kilpauk Hospital where the girl died of burns on Thursday morning.

