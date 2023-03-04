ADVERTISEMENT

Girl dies months after being sexually assaulted by four

March 04, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

A minor girl who was sexually assaulted four months ago and attempted to end her life died after her health deteriorated.

The 17-year-old was studying in Standard XII in a government school. Last September, she had gone to an agricultural land for grazing cattle and met her boyfriend, also from the same village. Four youth who happened to be near the area spotted the girl with the youth and videographed them. While they let the couple go, later they traced the girl and when she was alone threatened to show the video to her parents and sexually assaulted her.

The crime came to the notice of the police after she attempted to end her life and was admitted in a hospital for treatment. Pennalurpet Police arrested four youth for their involvement in the crime.

Though the girl was discharged from the hospital after treatment, her condition worsened four days ago. She died without responding to the treatment.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal tendencies is available on State helpline 104).

