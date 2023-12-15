Girl succumbs to burns

December 15, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 13-year-old girl succumbed to burns she suffered in a fire from a candle that was lit during power cut following heavy rains in the city last week.

Police said the victim, Vijalakshmi, was the daughter of Rajesh who runs a pharmacy in Ramapuram. The girl studying in Class VII in a private school, had lit a candle to take her text book during the power cut. She sustained severe burns when the candle accidentally fell on her dress. Though her family rushed her to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, she died on Thursday night without responding to the treatment. The Ramapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.

