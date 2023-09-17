ADVERTISEMENT

Girl baby drowns in a bucket near Chennai’s Sembium

September 17, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A one-year-old baby girl died after she fell into the bucket full of water kept in the bathroom of her house in Agaram on September 16.

A police official of the Sembium Police Station said V. Meghanathan was working in the business processing outsourcing (BPO) in Rajiv Gandhi Salai. On September 16 night, the family, during dinner time, could not find Mr. Meghanathan’s daughter Pragnaya around.

When they searched the house, they were shocked to find Pragnaya drowned in the water-filled bucket in the bathroom. Immediately she was rushed to a nearby hospital in Periyar Nagar where they said that the girl had already died.

Based on the information from the hospital authorities the Sembium Police have filed a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US