Girl baby drowns in a bucket near Chennai’s Sembium

September 17, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - Chennai

A one-year-old baby girl died after she fell into the bucket full of water kept in the bathroom of her house in Agaram on September 16.

A police official of the Sembium Police Station said V. Meghanathan was working in the business processing outsourcing (BPO) in Rajiv Gandhi Salai. On September 16 night, the family, during dinner time, could not find Mr. Meghanathan’s daughter Pragnaya around.

When they searched the house, they were shocked to find Pragnaya drowned in the water-filled bucket in the bathroom. Immediately she was rushed to a nearby hospital in Periyar Nagar where they said that the girl had already died.

Based on the information from the hospital authorities the Sembium Police have filed a case and are investigating.