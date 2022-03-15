Girivalam allowed in Tiruvannamalai on March 17 and 18

Devotees asked to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms

After two years, the district administration has allowed Girivalam in Tiruvannamalai on March 17 and 18.

Collector B. Murugesh on Tuesday said every full moon day, devotees would be allowed to circle around the temple. With March 17 being the next full moon, a large number of devotees and tourists are expected to visit the temple. The district administration has asked visitors to follow all COVID-19 norms strictly, the release said.