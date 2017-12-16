Gifts wrapped in altruism

Christmas is around the corner, and predictability enough, many of us will soon go on a gift-shopping spree. Deep down, in our hearts, we are tired of this predictability and some of us have this sneaking suspicion that our presents are being relabelled and recycled.

Christmas gifts — or gifts during any festive season, for the matter — can be wrapped in the sheets of purpose and altruism.

Prerna Gupta, founder of an initiative called Joygive, shows you how.

In October 2017, Prerna launched Joygive, with #givingisgift as its central theme. It is an online donation registry platform that helps people share their gifts with the underprivileged and for social causes, with a little help from friends and families. Such gifting is also done in partnership with NGOs, who could do with some financial help.

“With a non-technical background and lack of experience in the social sector, I found developing this online gifting registry for a social cause, an overwhelming challenge.

“However, the pictures, videos and feedback we received post our contributions, made dealing with back-end coding enjoyable,” says Prerna.

She adds, “Through Joygive, celebrations will take the form of fundraising campaigns, where one can raise money for a specific goal. People can also give their loved ones a Joygive gift voucher that can be redeemed against any of the NGOs listed on the website.”

How it works

To be a part of Joygive, you have to create an account on the webpage (www.joygive.com), choose a partner NGO, choose the occasion you are celebrating and design a celebration campaign, and share the link with your loved ones.

Once you share the link with your family and friends, they can donate to your celebration as a gift to you, and the proceeds will go to the selected NGO partner.

I am a core team member of Yein Udaan and Educate to Empower Trust, two NGOs working with underprivileged communities in the city. Now, these NGOs are collaborating with Joygive to help raise funds for the upcoming Christmas celebrations at our SVA School for Girls in Thekkur, Sivagangai.

Thanks to Prerna’s perseverance and dedication, and the ease of using Joygive’s webpage, raising a substantial amount to make this Christmas memorable for our students, seems an easily achievable goal.

Joygive currently works with NGOs like CRY in Chennai and Kanha in Hyderabad. They are looking to expand their partnership base and impact a larger number of communities across the country.

“In order to ensure credibility, we partner only with organisations that are willing to be transparent in their documentation and are creating tangible impact in their respective fields,” says Prerna.

(Vedika Agarwal is the founder of Yein Udaan, an after-school community centre for underprivileged children in the Dhobi Khana community in Chetpet. The NGO provides training in academic, cultural and sports activities.)